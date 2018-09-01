”You’ve gotta fight for your right to party” — The Beastie Boys
1. Summer needs a sendoff. While some of you may have planned to spend the weekend crying hysterically over the fact that summer is just about over, that is really no way to spend the last days of this beloved season. Instead, we suggest you pull yourself together, wipe away your tears and head on down to Fox Park in Wildwood for a day of good old fashioned family fun.
2. It’s for everyone. While some festivals may have a rep for being a bit on the wild side, we can assure you that the Wildwood Block Party & Music Festival is wholesome, enjoyable and pretty much the polar opposite of other music festivals like Ozzfest or The Gathering of The Juggalos (Google it). It’s more Mr. Rogers than it is Mr. Crowley. Expect crafts, games, rides, food and live entertainment.
3. You’ve got time to kill. While your average summer event lasts maybe 3 or 4 hours, the Wildwood Block Party and Music Festival scoffs at such brevity. Instead, they offer a full day of partying, beginning at 11 a.m. and rolling straight through till 11 p.m. That is a full 12 hours for you to really take in everything the festival has to offer. Dance to the music, have an extra snack and maybe let impulse rule for a moment and go back for that one last craft you had your eye on.
4. You are a music junkie. Sure the block party is for everybody, but at its core this is a 12 hour music festival we are talking about. Fans of live bands are sure to be in heaven as they rock out to sets from nine different acts. Here’s the list of who is performing:
12 p.m. Star Band
1 p.m. Kenny Jeremiah with Bittersweet
2:30 p.m. Just in Time
4 p.m. First Ladies of Rock & Soul
5:30 p.m. Reign/Cecil Parker
7 p.m. Blue Magic
7:45 p.m. Rochelle Fleming
8:30 p.m. Thelma Houston
9:15 p.m. Tavares