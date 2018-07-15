This week’s wacky holiday shouldn’t even be considered “wacky.”
Frankly, it’s way too important to be so easily dismissed. Sunday, July 15, is National Ice Cream Day, and if you are reasonable in any way you will celebrate it on a level comparable to Christmas.
Of course, there are a ton of ice cream places at the shore, but just in case you aren’t sure where to launch your celebration, we suggest you head to Cool Scoops in North Wildwood. Not only do they serve some of the tastiests frozen treats around, but their collection of pop culture memorabilia from years gone by is astounding. Plus, you can sit in an actual 57 Chevy that has been repurposed as a dining booth. Where else can you do that?
Cool Scoops is located at 1111 New Jersey Ave., North Wildwood. Go to CoolScoops.com.
—Ryan Loughlin