On Wednesday, Sept. 19, a duo of documentary films featuring artists from Southern New Jersey will premiere at the Levoy Theatre in Millville.
The pair of films were produced by ArtC, a group dedicated to promoting the arts in South Jersey. “Shattered: Portrait of a Glass Factory” focuses on the once-thriving glass industry in Millville, while “The Art Spirit: The Story of Pat Witt & the Barn Studio of Art” is a re-edited version of a 2012 documentary on one of southern New Jersey’s most influential artists.
The showing will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Levoy.net. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 N. High St. in Millville.
— Ryan Loughlin