Looking to spice up your nightlife? Consider heading to the Boardwalk. Yep, you heard us right. The Boardwalk. We’re not suggesting a spin on the Tilt-a-Whirl or a trip through a haunted house (unless that’s your thing). After all, you’re a grownup. Turns out, the Boardwalk has done some growing up, too, and it’s the perfect place to enjoy a cocktail while overlooking the ocean. Here are three South Jersey Boardwalks and the bars that live there.
1 Atlantic City. If you’re looking for Boardwalk nightlife, you can’t go wrong heading to the Atlantic City Boardwalk, which has the distinction of being both America’s oldest and longest boardwalk. Head to Tropicana for a whole bunch of boardwalk cocktail options, including Hooter’s, where you can wash down an order of their “nearly world famous” chicken wings with an icy cold beer; Seaside Café, where you can start your day off with a Bloody Mary or mimosa on the boardwalk; Casa Taco & Tequila Bar for a glass of homemade sangria or a Casa Margarita; and to Chickie’s & Pete’s Crab House and Sports Bar for Chickie’s & Pete’s famous Crabfries and a nice cold cocktail. If you want to stick close to the amusements, head to either Steel Pier Pub or Ocean Reef Oasis, both at Steel Pier, and both full of cocktail and beer options. Close by, head to Surf Bar at Showboat, with all new drink specials this year. If all those beach views have you craving a good margarita, there’s no better than Margaritaville at Resorts. If seafood is calling your name, head to Harry’s Oyster Bar at Bally’s, where you can wash down raw oysters with Harry’s Bloody Mary, complete with Harry’s signature seasoning. While at Bally’s, don’t miss the Boardwalk Saloon for fun frozen drinks to cool you off. Playground Pier offers plenty of happy hour options — as well as delicious dinners — under one roof, including Buddakan, The Continental, Souzai Sushi and Sake and Phillips Seafood. For something new, head to Biergarten Atlantic City, an open air biergarten with loads of beer, both draft and bottled; to HQ2 at Ocean Resort, a dual nightclub and pool club; and Sugar Factory at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for a 36-ounce, alcohol-infused smoking candy goblet.
2 Sea Isle City. We know. Sea Isle City’s Boardwalk isn’t technically a boardwalk. It’s a paved walkway — sans any boards — that does the same job as the boardwalk in other towns: overlooks the beach and has plenty of fun summer activities for locals and tourists alike. What is lacks in size, it makes up for with one seriously epic and well-loved bar — The Springfield Inn — known for it’s daily live music and legendary good times. Down the Promenade, you can also find the Commodore Club, a member’s only club with plenty of cocktails. (Tip: members can bring guests).
3 Wildwood. For some bars on the boards further south, head to Wildwood Boardwalk. While it’s mostly known for its amusements and water parks, it also has a number of bars ready to welcome you to it’s sandy shores. If you’re looking for one-stop shopping, head to Morey’s Piers, the Disney World of Wildwood, for not one, but four boardwalk bars: Stubborn Brothers Beach Bar & Grille, Joe’s Fish Co., Jumbo’s Pub & Grub, and, new this summer, PigDog Beach, complete with a dog-friendly beach area. Want to catch a wave with that cocktail? Head down the boardwalk to Splash Zone Waterpark and the Flow House, where you can kick back with a frosty frothy drink at Flow Bar. If a tavern that serves 64-ounce signature Fish Bowl cocktails — as well as hosts Friday night fireworks — is more your thing, head to Capt’n Jacks Island Grill. Further north on the Boardwalk, located within The Adam’s Restaurant, is the Red Parrot Lounge, where you must try the Red Parrot Punch, made with cherry-flavored vodka, triple sec and cranberry juice.