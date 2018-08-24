Ahh breakfast — some call it “the most important meal of the day,” others call it “a great excuse to eat dessert items at 7 a.m.” Those who side with the latter will be pleased to know that Friday, Aug. 24, is National Waffle Day.
And if you want to try some truly decadent waffles, go to Shea’s in Galloway Township, where they come out as golden as the sun and top them with just about any variety of sweet topping you can think of. Not a fan of waffles? They’ve been known to flip a flapjack or two as well.
Shea’s Cafe and Bakery is at 626 S. New York Road in Galloway. Go to Facebook.com for more info.
— Ryan Loughlin