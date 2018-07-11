Twisted Dune touts its reclusive layout, scenic elevations and a premium on driving the ball well.
Here’s another “twist.” It recently gained national recognition as the third top “course you can play” in New Jersey according to Golfweek Magazine. The publication awards establishments in each state after surveying about 3,600 courses nationally.
This was a major accomplishment for the Egg Harbor Township facility, along with several other courses in The Press readership area. Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield topped the list. Ballamor (Egg Harbor Township), Shore Gate (Ocean View) and Scotland Run (Williamstown) also made the Top 10. That’s a big all-star lineup for a small geographic area, underscoring South Jersey’s golf-rich reputation.
Twisted Dune found its niche the hard way. It moved 2 million cubic yards of earth to turn level ground into an elevated taste of the Scottish coast. This produced a course that opened in 2001 with deep ravines, twisting landscapes, contoured fairways, towering grass-covered hills and more than 100 deep traps and bunkers. Twisted Dune has five tee boxes ranging from a championship level of 7,270 to a beginner’s range of 4,930.
The course fashions give and take. Twisted Dune will play slightly harder than most courses in the area, but offer some unique variables, like the pitch-and-run shot to the green, usually from less than 100 yards away. It’s an excellent option to ensure a straight shot that won’t catch side bunkers.
“One trend we have seen over the years is that there is almost always a breeze,” says Jim Endres, general manager of Twisted Dune. “You do have to account for that (often needing an additional club). Another trend is people enjoying the idea that on 12 of our holes, the green is open. You can run the ball onto the green, in fact you should actually land the shot maybe five yards in front of the green and let it roll on. Overall, the course is challenging, but fair.”
The breeze appears paramount on the fourth, Twisted Dune’s most difficult hole. It is a 517-yard par-5 (571 yards from the back tees) which doglegs right and often features a left-to-right crosswind or stiff headwind. Players want to start the tee shot left and let the wind nudge it into the fairway. The hole usually plays about 50-60 yards longer than what’s listed because of the breeze. Two fairway bunkers complicate the second shot, forcing players to clear them or find a narrow landing area to the left.
There are other other interesting challenges. The course has few trees in play, but counters with deep rough. Many greens are two-tiered “and there is a subtle slope to them,” according to Endres. “You may line up a putt that looks flat and it breaks just enough that you just miss it.”
Fourteen is considered the toughest driving hole on the course. The par 4 does not have intimidating yardage — 354 from the mid tees, 410 from the back — but the fairway narrows toward the green and trouble sits on the right via water and bunkers. A dramatic slope from left to right steers shots toward the water and bunkers.
The ideal drive lands in the left side of the fairway with a straight shot into the putting surface, which slopes up from left to right. A tee shot finding the right fairway or rough? It leads to a tricky second shot, because the wind and slope terrain may push it off the green. Be happy to simply put the next shot on the green, anywhere, from that location.
Fifteen, 352 yards from the middle and 420 from the back tees, rewards a drive to the right-side fairway. The approach shot funnels into the green, downhill, prompting the strategy of landing it in front of the green and allowing the roll. You may take one club length less than normal for that.
Sixteen can be fun. It’s a 175-yard par 3 from the mid tees, with waste areas about 25-feet down between the tee and green. The green is two levels of enormous size.
“If you are on the front edge of the green and the pin is in the back, you may need three parachutes to get there,” Endres laughs.