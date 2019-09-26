Extreme drought brings increased strain on resources in the area, including:
Crop loss is widespread
Christmas tree farms are stressed
Wells are running dry
Well drillers and bulk water haulers see increased business
Water recreation and hunting are modified
Wildlife disease outbreak is observed
Extremely reduced flow to ceased flow of water is observed
River temperatures are warm
Extreme drought is rare in New Jersey and occurs perhaps once a decade.
