Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz reaches for a fumbled ball whi;e being taken down by a host of Seahawks, including defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94). Ansah had 1.5 sacks in Seattle’s 17-9 win over the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The fumble was one of Wentz’s four turnovers — two interceptions and two fumbles — as the Eagles coughed up the ball five times in the loss, dropping them to 5-6. Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz is tackled during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)