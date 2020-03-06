FAA Tech Center director takes flight in leadership role: Shelley Yak oversees about 3,000 scientists, engineers and technical experts who work to advance air traffic control, ground and airborne flight information management at the facility in Egg Harbor Township.
Atlantic City has new rules, fees for short-term rentals: The regulations were adopted by City Council, and officials believe they will create a revenue stream and allow for greater local control.
Barnegat's Griffin Jackstadt making the most of his run at a state title: On Thursday, he became the first Bengal to reach the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
NJ's late primary had a chance to matter — until Biden's resurgence: New Jersey’s June 2 primary, which awards 128 delegates, is held so late it has virtually no effect on the national conversation, said Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman.
Keith Fader making Starz out of the CAL's best: Just about every prominent Cape-Atlantic League girls player has passed through the AAU program started by Fader in 2012, Michael McGarry writes.
