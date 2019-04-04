Another attempt at fundamental reform of the National Flood Insurance Program has begun. The last attempt in 2012 to make it more realistic, less subsidized and financially sound was enacted, only to be overturned when Congress couldn’t stand the heat from policyholders who had to pay more.
The chance of it succeeding and sticking this time is greater. The government had to write off $16 billion in NFIP debt in 2017, and it still owes billions more.
That year and last year alone it paid policyholders more than $11 billion. Climate change will make its problems worse.
Federal flood insurance, begun a half-century ago to provide coverage when the private market wouldn’t, has never been properly structured as insurance.
This decade it has been an insoluble mess, with Congress unable to renew it for the normal five years and kicking the can down the road with short extensions eight times. The last one, agreed to just before Christmas, will run out at the end of next month.
Two weeks ago, the Trump administration announced its plan to overhaul flood insurance. Instead of applying one formula across a whole mapped flood zone to determine risk and cost, NFIP will start assessing properties individually on factors such as hurricane rainfall, coastal surges and distance to a body of water.
New rates for flood insurance may be higher for many of the nation’s 3.5 million policies covering single-family homes. They won’t be announced until a year from now and then take effect Oct. 1, 2020.
More debt will need to be written off, and higher rates may be phased in. David Maurstad, chief executive of the NFIP, said in a guest commentary written for The Press a month before the overhaul announcement: “It is unrealistic to raise premiums enough to make up the deficit from extreme events.”
The NFIP will use new methods to make rates fairer and continue its efforts to reduce flood risks and costs.
New loss-estimating technology developed by private insurers in recent years should allow it to account for climate change.
More than 20,000 communities will keep getting help managing floodplains and upgrading building codes, which already saves $2 billion annually.
And FEMA, where Maurstad is deputy associate administrator for insurance and mitigation, will continue to work with local officials to acquire flood-prone properties.
Since 1989, more than 45,000 homes have been purchased with $3.1 billion, averting an estimated $6.5 billion in losses.
Flood insurance is crucial to property owners and the real estate market at the Jersey Shore. There are 227,000 households with policies in the state.
New Jersey’s congressional delegation in the past has joined others from coastal states to fight for continued federal subsidies for policyholders. They’ll face a stronger argument from environmentalists and fiscal conservatives that subsidies have encouraged overbuilding in high-flood-risk zones.
It could be completely fair to require owners of properties at flood risk to be responsible for the actual costs of insuring, maintaining and, if necessary, replacing their properties — if the same applies to those who have built where there are other hazards such as wildfires, tornadoes and earthquakes.
The transition to being realistic about risks and avoiding them will be slow and expensive, but it’s the only way to save lives and reduce costs in the long run.