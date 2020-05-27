Faith Slimmer

Soccer Player of the Year Faith Slimmer is a junior at Ocean City High School Wednesday Nov 27, 2019. She improved greatly from last season, leading her team to capture the state Group III title for the first time in program history.Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Faith Slimmer

Ocean City Jr.

Soccer

The Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year. The junior scored 35 goals and had 28 assists to lead Ocean City to its first state Group III championship.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments