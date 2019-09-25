On two Wednesdays in October, the Somers Point Arts Commission will have “Fall Film Nights.” This year’s films will present two different themes — food and jazz. “East Side Sushi” will be shown 7 p.m., Oct. 2. It’s a “cross-cultural Cinderella story by Anthony Lucero in his directorial debut.” Then at 7 p.m., Oct. 9, enjoy “Anita O’Day: The Life of a Jazz Singer,” by directors Robbie Cavolina and Ian McCrudden. The 2008 the film won the Satellite Award for Best Documentary. The latter also serves as intro to the 12th annual OceanFirst Bank Jazz @ the Point Festival (Oct. 10-13 at various locations). Greate Bay Country Club will host the viewings. Reservations are required. A full bar and light food menu will also be available beginning at 6 p.m. for an additional cost. Movie tickets only are $15 each and include a cocktail and dessert themed to the film. Email SomersPtArts@gmail.com or call 609-653-4991 for more. Greate Bay is at 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in Somers Point.
Breaking
4) Fall Film Nights
Most Popular
-
5 charged with identity theft at Atlantic City casino
-
Mother of 5-year-old South Jersey girl apparently abducted in park grieves and waits
-
Florida standoff ends after police shock Atlantic City man while delivering soda
-
Pleasantville man killed in collision with road paving roller
-
Police investigating sudden death of a dog in Egg Harbor Township
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.