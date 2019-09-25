On two Wednesdays in October, the Somers Point Arts Commission will have “Fall Film Nights.” This year’s films will present two different themes — food and jazz. “East Side Sushi” will be shown 7 p.m., Oct. 2. It’s a “cross-cultural Cinderella story by Anthony Lucero in his directorial debut.” Then at 7 p.m., Oct. 9, enjoy “Anita O’Day: The Life of a Jazz Singer,” by directors Robbie Cavolina and Ian McCrudden. The 2008 the film won the Satellite Award for Best Documentary. The latter also serves as intro to the 12th annual OceanFirst Bank Jazz @ the Point Festival (Oct. 10-13 at various locations). Greate Bay Country Club will host the viewings. Reservations are required. A full bar and light food menu will also be available beginning at 6 p.m. for an additional cost. Movie tickets only are $15 each and include a cocktail and dessert themed to the film. Email SomersPtArts@gmail.com or call 609-653-4991 for more. Greate Bay is at 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in Somers Point.

