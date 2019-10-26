102519_nws_fallfoliage

Maple trees lining Hammonton Lake Park show off bright colors as the fall foliage season hits its peak in South Jersey. (Oct 23, 2019)

Factors in place for fall foliage fans to have good season: The vibrancy and timing of fall foliage in South Jersey vary from tree to tree, but, as a whole, the 2019 season looks to be better than usual for those seeking to take in the change of colors.

Watch Meteorologist Joe Martucci "leaf-peep" around Wharton State Forest

Longport changes polling station due to mold in Borough Hall: “We're doing the things that we can now as we try to move forward on figuring out the best avenue to remediate all of this,” the borough administrator said during Wednesday's commission meeting.

Can the American Dream draw shoppers? After endless fits and starts and billions of dollars spent, American Dream is officially opening its doors to the public. Plans for the massive shopping mall were in motion before the iPhone, Amazon Prime and Facebook shaped the way we shop and socialize.

As many American Jews did nationwide Friday, Rabbi David M. Weis of Congregation Beth Israel used the one-year anniversary of the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh for personal reflection.

Hammonton, Holy Spirit and Pleasantville picked up big wins Friday. Everything you need to know about the night that was in high school football.

102419_stp_pvillefootball 614

Pleasantville High School football team practice Thursday Oct 24, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

