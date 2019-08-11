N.J. first lady announced Family Festival to be held in Atlantic City
Tammy Murphy, wife of Gov. Phil Murphy, visited three church congregations in Atlantic City and Pleasantville to discuss the dire situation with infant mortality within the African American community and ways to spread awareness about available help, including the announcement of the Nurture NJ’s free Family Festival in September.
Schools worry how changes to federal food assistance will affect free lunches A federal proposal to change eligibility rules for food assistance benefits has drawn concerns from New Jersey legislators, childhood hunger advocates and school officials.
Cresson Hill apartments is almost ready for residents Three years ago, the Northfield Planning Board approved a 266-unit, multi-building apartment complex located between Cresson Avenue and Tilton Road. Next month, residents should definitely begin moving, according to developers.
Tattoo You The Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash, the largest tattoo convention at the Jersey Shore, happened over the weekend. Check out our SEEN gallery and photos of artists at work.
Millville looking to bounce back from first loss at Babe Ruth World Series The Millville 15-and-under baseball team needs to finish well in pool play to advance to the next round at the Babe Ruth World Series in Bismarck, North Dakota.