A Hawaii memorial service for “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV show co-star Beth Chapman will feature a prayer followed by family and friends paddling out into the ocean.
Chapman died Wednesday after a battle with cancer. She was 51.
Chapman and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman starred in the A&E show until it was canceled in 2012. They later starred in Country Music Television’s “Dog & Beth: On the Hunt.”
Round 2 of Dem debates most watched ever: NBC says round two of the Democratic presidential debate was the party’s most-watched ever.
Based on Nielsen figures out Friday, the event including early front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders averaged 18.1 million viewers across NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.
That topped the previous Democratic debate audience high of 15.5 million for an October 2015 event, which included eventual nominee Hillary Clinton.
Remix of Houston cover released: You can dance to a new-ish Whitney Houston song this weekend.
Houston originally released a cover of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” as a Japan-only bonus track on her 1990 album “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” but the song has been given an upbeat, dance remix by Norwegian DJ-producer Kygo.
The new version of “Higher Love” was released digitally Friday. Winwood’s original version was released in 1986 and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Lizzo says security guard manhandled two staffers: Singer-rapper Lizzo said a security guard tackled two members of her staff to the ground and used hurtful language just moments after her performance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest.
Lizzo late Thursday tweeted the guard “slapped and manhandled” her hair stylist and stylist and that she was “out for blood” after he dragged them off the grounds. She called him a “racist bigot” and said he “needs to be in handcuffs.” She said they’ll file a complaint.
— Associated Press