Press readers react via email to the Eagles’ 32-27 win over Washington.
Welcome back, DeSean Jackson. Never should have left. He will be the difference in many games this year.
Defense started terribly.
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
Thank goodness for D-Jax, or the rust would have done us in! This is why the preseason does not work anymore!
A good second half effort by all! A good division win!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Well, it didn’t start out very promising! It was all Redskins until the rust of not playing any preseason wore off.
Halftime adjustments were made, and it started to click. Good job by our coaches and Pederson. D-Jax and Wentz were money on the long ball. Speed kills, and we finally have it. I would like to see more of Jordan Howard.
Butch Sill
Absecon
Can you imagine if this team played the first half like it played in the second half? They would be a beast. A division win to start the season is critical. A sloppy start, though, on both sides of the ball, and that needs to be tightened up.
And what can you say about DeSean Jackson? Incredible return debut.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
Turns out Doug Pederson was right: The Eagles didn’t need four exhibition games to get ready for the season. They only needed two quarters of real season football.
After the entire team sleepwalked through the first 30 minutes, our real Eagles woke up in the second half and played a good game.
Welcome back, DeSean Jackson. It was great to see you back in an Eagles uniform after that bozo coach Chip Kelley released you and got nothing in return.
Ken Kryszczun
Galloway Township
I want to apologize to my neighbors for my language in the first half and thank the Deadskins for not dressing Adrian Peterson.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
Welcome home, DeSean, and welcome back, Carson.
After an atrocious first half for the boo birds, a halftime pep talk and trusting our running game helped unleash that juggernaut offense we gleefully anticipated. But a last-second ’Skins TD cost bettors a bundle!
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
Happy the Eagles won. Not a great showing. The secondary is very weak, as it has been for the last four years. Atlanta will attack the Eagles’ D-backs next week.
Sonny McCullough
Atlantic City
Eagles fans, please realize the first half of this game was their preseason.
But, wow, if everyone stays healthy, this looks like it’s going to be a great year.
DeSean Jackson keeps running and catching footballs, and I love our running game with Miles Sanders and Darren Sproles. This team has talent, and the adjustments at halftime were the difference. One game at a time, fans, and let’s see where we end up.
Pam Burnell
Seaville
It took a half to shake off the rust. Yes, they deserved to be booed. Halftime adjustments were incredible. The Defense dominated the second half. Carson Wentz and his weapons must start a little quicker next Sunday night. No injuries is always a good thing. One week at a time, Go, Eagles !
Tom Alvord
Seaview
Well, here we go again. The first half of the Eagles game was a disaster. The defense allowed the Redskins two touchdowns and six points in field goals. The defense needed to be aggressive but lacked motivation for some reason. It wasn’t until the second half they came alive and then died and allowed a Redskins TD in last minute. The VIP of the game was DeSean Jackson, playing for the first time for the Eagles with two exciting touchdowns. He is a keeper. And there was Jeffery with two TDs. Amazingly enough, there were no interceptions. Good game, but both offense and defense need some fine tuning. Go Eagles!
Helen Lincoln
North Cape May
A good and important win against a division rival. The Redskins’ season started in the first quarter and the Eagles’ season in the second half. That’s what happens when you don’t use starters in preseason.
The Eagles’ secondary looks scary. The Redskins had a lot of receivers wide open throughout the game.
Welcome back, No. 10!
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
