'I knew when we got there we had three or four or five minutes to get these guys out,'
James and Stephanie Cox were running errands Sunday afternoon when they saw black smoke coming from a building. The father and daughter ended up saving two men from the burning apartment.
Hunt for food or cruel game? A local hunting group is hosting an event this weekend to draw attention to an underutilized meat - squirrel. However, activists think the event will encourage unhealthy behavior.
Probation, one-year ban for Philadelphia woman violently arrested on Wildwood beach. 21-year-old Emily Weinman pleaded guilty Friday to a disorderly person's offense, resulting in a one year ban from the beach town.
'CRDA never had a plan for this home other than knocking it down' A New Jersey appellate court has ruled against the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority in a five-year eminent domain battle with an Atlantic City homeowner.