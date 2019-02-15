'I knew when we got there we had three or four or five minutes to get these guys out,'

Father daughter fire rescue
Buy Now

Jim Cox and his daughter, Stephanie, were driving past the Chop Shop hair salon on Route 9 in Marmora on Sunday when they noticed black smoke coming from the back of the building.

James and Stephanie Cox were running errands Sunday afternoon when they saw black smoke coming from a building. The father and daughter ended up saving two men from the burning apartment.

Hunt for food or cruel game? A local hunting group is hosting an event this weekend to draw attention to an underutilized meat — squirrel. However, activists think the event will encourage unhealthy behavior.

Probation, one-year ban for Philadelphia woman violently arrested on Wildwood beach. 21-year-old Emily Weinman pleaded guilty Friday to a disorderly person's offense, resulting in a one year ban from the beach town.

'CRDA never had a plan for this home other than knocking it down.' A New Jersey appellate court has ruled against the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority in a five-year eminent domain battle with an Atlantic City homeowner.

021619_spt_pvillebb

Pleasantville's Jacob Valeus #4 battle for the ball against St. Joe's Jordan Stafford #13 during the first half of boys basketball game at Pleasantville High School Friday Feb 15, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

CAL basketball tournament begins. A strong start and good finish helped the Middle Township High School girls basketball team extend its hot streak Friday night, beating ACIT 46-39. Meanwhile, Iisihr McFadden sank three 3-pointers to propel the Pleasantville High School boys basketball team to a 77-61 win over St. Joseph.

Comments disabled.