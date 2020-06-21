Doctor Fathers Day

Dr. Manish Trivedi, of Margate, an Infectious Disease physician, at the AtlantiCare Medical Center, Mainland Mainland Division, in Galloway, Friday, June 19, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Fathers sacrifice family time to be on the front lines of COVID-19 response: Due to an increased workload from the disease making its way to New Jersey, one doctor has his first day off in more than four months.

Young leaders emerge in South Jersey Black Lives Matter movements: Since Floyd’s death, several of the protests, marches and rallies in South Jersey have been planned by people under the age of 25 who say they are the future and their voices need to be heard.

Community groups pleased with quickly arranged Whitesboro Juneteenth festival: At least 100 people made their way to the Martin Luther King Community Center in Whitesboro within the first two hours of the township's inaugural Juneteenth festival.

US Veterans Affairs secretary in Wildwood: South Jersey’s veterans will see new and expanded health services in the next few years, Robert Wilkie says.

1 dead, 2 hurt in Hammonton crash: A crash Friday night on the White Horse Pike killed a New Jersey Human Services police officer and injured two other people, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Saturday.

Absegami alumna Erica Skroski eager to resume pro soccer career: Skroski and her Sky Blue FC teammates will compete in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup, a 25-game tournament that starts June 27 and concludes July 26.

Erica Skroski moves upfield for Sky Blue FC during a Sept. 29 game against the Orlando Pride at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. Skroski, who starred for Absegami High School and Rutgers University, has been with the NWSL team since 2016.

