Fathers sacrifice family time to be on the front lines of COVID-19 response: Due to an increased workload from the disease making its way to New Jersey, one doctor has his first day off in more than four months.
Young leaders emerge in South Jersey Black Lives Matter movements: Since Floyd’s death, several of the protests, marches and rallies in South Jersey have been planned by people under the age of 25 who say they are the future and their voices need to be heard.
Community groups pleased with quickly arranged Whitesboro Juneteenth festival: At least 100 people made their way to the Martin Luther King Community Center in Whitesboro within the first two hours of the township's inaugural Juneteenth festival.
US Veterans Affairs secretary in Wildwood: South Jersey’s veterans will see new and expanded health services in the next few years, Robert Wilkie says.
1 dead, 2 hurt in Hammonton crash: A crash Friday night on the White Horse Pike killed a New Jersey Human Services police officer and injured two other people, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Saturday.
Absegami alumna Erica Skroski eager to resume pro soccer career: Skroski and her Sky Blue FC teammates will compete in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup, a 25-game tournament that starts June 27 and concludes July 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.