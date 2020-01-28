St. Augustine (12-3) vs. Atlantic City (12-3)
8 p.m. Friday
These teams are currently tied for the Cape-Atlantic League American Division lead. Atlantic City forward Stephen Byard has emerged as one of the CAL’s top players. Junior forward Matt Delaney averages 16.6 points for St. Augustine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.