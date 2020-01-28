012120_spt_augbb 40

St. Augustine's Matt Delaney, left, is guarded by Holy Spirit's Gavin Gillespie during Monday night's game at St. Augustine on January 20, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson

St. Augustine (12-3) vs. Atlantic City (12-3)

8 p.m. Friday

These teams are currently tied for the Cape-Atlantic League American Division lead. Atlantic City forward Stephen Byard has emerged as one of the CAL’s top players. Junior forward Matt Delaney averages 16.6 points for St. Augustine.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments