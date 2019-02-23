The final challenger on the March 29, 1953, episode of "What's My Line" was a petite woman from Pleasantville.
Syndicated columnist Dorothy Kilgallen, comedian and future "Tonight Show" host Steve Allen, actress Arlene Francis and publisher Bennett Cert had already guessed the occupations of an Army paratrooper from Indianapolis, a snake keeper from Philadelphia, and correctly identified mystery guest Zsa Zsa Gabor.
But Laoma Byrd stumped them. They couldn't guess that she ran a prizefighter training camp.
"Congratulations!" moderator John Daly said at the end of her segment.
Evidently, the panel did not include big boxing fans, for Byrd was very well known in the sport, especially on the East Coast.
Byrd, who died at 98 in 2002, hosted some of the best boxers in the world while running the gym, officially called the South Jersey Athletic Club, on Wright Street in Pleasantville from the 1940s to the '60s. International Boxing Hall of Fame members Ezzard Charles, Joe Frazier, Joe Louis, Bob Montgomery and Jersey Joe Walcott trained there, along with other top fighters such as Wesley Mouzon, Ernie Terrell and Gil Turner.
A number of local boxers also worked out there, including former Pleasantville Mayor Ralph Peterson. Peterson, who died in 2014, started boxing at Byrd's gym in 1946 and went on to compile an 86-3 record as an amateur and a 5-3-1 record as a professional before joining the Pleasantville Police Department.
"I just wanted to play pool, and they told me I had to join the athletic club to play pool," Peterson said in a 2002 interview with The Press. "Then they told me, 'You have to box.'"
Byrd's camp included two outdoor boxing rings and a gym with an indoor ring. There was also a three-story building that contained a kitchen and dining area, a bedroom for Byrd and separate bedrooms for boxers who needed a place to stay while training.
According to Peterson, Byrd ran a tight, no-nonsense camp. Female visitors were permitted on the first floor. No women were allowed upstairs, not even boxers' wives.
Byrd also prepared nutritious meals for the fighters each day.
"Mostly (boxers are) just boys with problems like those of any other boys," Byrd told the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1952. "Only before a fight, a boy has more problems and they seem bigger. He needs someone to help and understand him then."
The bond between the Ivy League-educated Byrd and the rough-and-gruff fighters she supervised was a strange pairing. But it worked.
Although there were times when as many as 30 boxers trained there at one time, no one ever broke the rules.
Byrd's introduction to boxing came by accident.
Upon graduating from Pleasantville High School in 1924, she majored in chemistry and minored in home economics at Cornell University before becoming a teacher in North Carolina. She spent one summer designing costumes for performers on the Shubert traveling entertainment circuit. While in Chicago, she visited a boxing gym on a lark and was intrigued by the fighters.
A few years later, in 1944, she was taking psychology courses at Columbia University in New York when she returned home to Pleasantville to help care for her ailing father.
"When my father died a year later, I had to do something with the property," Byrd told The Inquirer. "That's when I got the idea for a training camp. I did things backwards. I built a gymnasium before I had any fighters."
One of her first visitors was Mouzon (26-3-1, 10 KOs), a lightweight from Philadelphia who had a pair of epic fights with Montgomery in 1946. Walcott (51-18-1), who later became commissioner of the New Jersey Athletic Control Board before dying in 1994, trained there before his four fights against Charles.
One of the last fighters to train at Byrd's was Terrell. He was there in 1967 before his fight with heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali. Terrell lost a 15-round decision at Houston's Astrodome.
Byrd closed the camp in the late 1960s, when she moved to Washington, D.C., to care for a sick relative.
The indoor gym burned down Dec. 29, 1993, under tragic circumstances. Willie "Lee" Davis, a 68-year-old former boxer, barricaded himself in and set himself on fire, despite the best efforts of Peterson and others who showed up to tell him that his $5,000 in Social Security benefits was approved that day.
Byrd remained in Washington until her death Feb. 2, 2002. Peterson maintained a friendship with her throughout the years.
"She never, ever looked old to me," Peterson said. "She always looked the same."