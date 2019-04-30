Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are looking for a small dining room set with four chairs, preferably white, even used would be good. — Terrie, Ventnor
Dear Terrie: Christmas Tree Shops has a five-piece Grainhouse dining set that is white with a wood-colored top on sale for $199.99. The table is 4-by-3 foot. If you sign up for the store’s email, you can receive a $10 coupon off a $50 purchase.
For a used set, check the Bargain Box of the Press, thrift stores, estate, garage or yard sales.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you tell me where I can buy Teddie All Natural Peanut Butter? I live in Rio Grande. Thanks. — Jim
Dear Jim: Get four 16-ounce jars of Teddie All Natural Peanut Butter at Amazon.com for $18.49 with free shipping if you have Amazon Prime. A few different kinds of Teddie’s chunky, super chunky and smooth are on the Walmart.com website, however they all say “out of stock.”
You might want to try your local Walmart store to see if they have any. I emailed you the links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you please find a small grill to use one time at the beach? Nothing expensive, please. Just good enough to cook some hot dogs. — Pamela
Dear Pamela: A 14-inch Family Chef tabletop charcoal grill is $14 at Family Dollar. If you buy a bag of Kingsford 8-pound charcoal you can get 32-ounce Kingsford lighter fluid half price there also. A friend gave me this tip for hot dogs at the beach, this might work even better.
Boil hot dogs take the boiling water along with the hot dogs and put them in a large Coleman Style jug. Take your rolls, mustard, relish and a big fork. They stay hot for quite a while.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I remember a while back you had individual snack trays very cheap. I only need two, not a whole set and stand with four. — Geraldine K., Vineland
Dear Geraldine: Get an espresso folding table tray at Walmart for $6.48. I emailed you the link.
Reader tips
• Debbie Armiger wrote in to let Nancy know Tu works at Seaville Nails on Route 9 in Seaville. The shop’s phone number is 609-624-3344.
• Both Jophillies and Annsolkalski write in for Nancy saying there is a Thu at Shore Nails in Northfield. The phone number is 609-407-0072.
• CAR from Dorothy writes in to say OK Watch & Jewelry shop on High Street in Millville does wonderful high-quality repairs of jewelry, restringing beads, etc. and is a reputable store.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Family pack of boneless skinless chicken breast: $1.79 per pound.
• Entenmann’s full line: Half price.
• 2-pound bag of jumbo shrimp 21- to 25-count: $11.98.
• Xtra 75-ounce laundry detergent: $1.99.
• Lucerne 8-ounce shredded or chunk cheese: $1.88.
• Folgers 24.2- to 30.5-ounce coffee: $4.99 with digital coupon. Limit one.
ShopRite
• Carolina 2-pound rice is less than ½ price: 99 cents.
• Bananas: 49 cents per pound.
Barilla pasta: 88 cents.
• Family pack of 80% lean ground beef: $1.99 per pound.
• Brut or Sure deodorant or antiperspirant: $1.29.
• Lady Speed Stick or Mennen Speed Stick: 99 cents.
Tips
• Macy’s Friends & Family 30% off with code FRIEND or the in-store coupon from Sunday’s Press ends Sunday.
• 400-thread count 100-percent cotton sheet set in full, queen or king is $39.99 at Boscov’s.
• Big Lot’s entire stock of patio dining, resin wicker seating, gazebos and umbrellas are 25% off.
• 52-inch deep 18-foot round pool with equipment package, regularly $2,039.99, is on sale for $1,199.99 at At Home Recreation in Manahawkin.
• 60-inch 4K UHD Smart TV is on sale for $499.99 at Target.
• Mangos are 59 cents each at Save A Lot.
• All toys are 20% off at CVS.
• All handcrafted floral arrangements and water fountains are 60% off at Michaels.
• Large Hass avocados are 99 cents at Aldi. Chiquita pineapple is $1.39.
• Get a Sub Zero rose bush hardy to 35 degrees below zero and disease resistant for $7.69 at Christmas Tree Shops.
• Outdoor by Design Quad folding chair with drink cup holder is $8 at Family Dollar.
• Combos and Jack Links Jerky are both buy-one, get-one free at Rite Aid.
• All Revlon or Almay cosmetics are 40% off at Walgreens.
• Wednesday is the last day to get a complete Glacier Bay toilet kit at Home Depot. It includes the tank, bowl, seat, wax ring, bolts and caps.
• Brother 17-stitch sewing machine is $76 at Walmart.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.