Country superstar Garth Brooks is holding a concert that will be played at 300 drive-in theaters in June across the country.
Brooks announced the June 27th concert event on Thursday.
The concert will be created in Nashville, Tennessee, and tickets at each showing will be limited. Tickets will cost $100 per passenger car or truck.
The show will be shown at the Delsea Drive-In in Vineland.
The concert event will follow guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as all state and local health mandates. There will be rules on spacing between vehicles, protective equipment for staff, contactless payment and limited capacity in restrooms.
Brooks said in a statement that the drive-in concert “allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community.”
Brooks has had to postpone some of his concerts this year due to the coronavirus spread.
Tickets will be on sale June 19 on Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.