The general response I've had over the past couple of weeks was that it was not a good summer to spend the weekends on the sand. As someone who went to the beach plenty of times over the season, it wasn't the brightest and sunniest summer, but still felt like it had plenty of nice days to head to the shores.
So, I took matters into my own hands. I looked back at the data for each of the Saturday and Sundays between Memorial Day and Labor Day (with Memorial Day Monday, Labor Day Monday and the Fourth of July included) to see the temperatures and the amount of rain that fell.
To make sure that hit or miss thunderstorms didn't ruin parts of the shore, weather stations were chosen that evenly spread throughout South Jersey. New Jersey Climate Network stations in Harvey Cedars (Ocean County), Atlantic City (Atlantic County) and West Cape May (Cape May County) were chosen as the shore sites.
Allison Scriboni of Cape May Court House, take pictures of her children Caroline 5, and Julianna 3, next to the Stone Harbor Beach Patrol lifeboat. The Stone Harbor Beach Patrol had lifeboat decorated for the Fourth of July for visitors to the 96th Street Beach could pose or photographs. Visitors to the Southern New Jersey Shore enjoy the beaches, Wednesday July 04, 2018 (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Elle Detwiler 3, carries a horseshoe crab she found floating in the waves on the 96th Street Beach in Stone Harbor. The horseshoe crab was not a live crab and she was prompted by her mother to put it back in the water. Visitors to the Southern New Jersey Shore enjoy the beaches, Wednesday July 04, 2018 (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Stone Harbor lifeguards Steve Bosacco and Kit Schroeder, get into the Fourth of July spirit while guarding the 96th Street Beach. Visitors to the Southern New Jersey Shore enjoy the beaches, Wednesday July 04, 2018 (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
The 96th Street Beach in Stone Harbor, was filled with vacationers. Visitors to the Southern New Jersey Shore enjoy the beaches, Wednesday July 04, 2018 (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Thanks to the wonders of Excel, I looked at all of the temperature and rainfall data for each of the weekends and holidays in question. I broke down the rainfall into three categories: Dry, some spots had rain and wet. While the formula is little subjective, the weekends that earned As had
- Dry or nearly completely dry
- Were at least in the upper 70s for all of the days
- Free of too much cloud cover. I went through my memory to remember the cloud cover. 80 and cloudy won't drive the masses to the beach.
So with school back in session, how did the grades stack up? Summer weekends in South Jersey earned itself a 3.1 GPA, solidly a B.
Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, said that when it came to the summer weekends during 2018, people might have a little recency bias. The past two summers were excellent beach weekends, but that is not usually the case. As the letter grade points out, this was a more average summer in South Jersey.
The breakdown for letter grades were as followed
A - 5
B+ - 2
B - 5
C - 4
The summer got off to a slow start. I gave out three Cs in a row from Memorial Day until the weekend of June 9th. The killer sea-breezes keep it chilly at the shore during this time and Memorial Day weekend, save Saturday, was raw and rainy. If it was not for Saturday, it would have been an F.
The best stretch of the summer was during July. No weekend was lower than a B. The summer also finished out on a strong note, earning two As for the last weekend of August and Labor Day weekend.
At Atlantic City International Airport, in Pomona, 12.51 inches of rain fell between Memorial Day and Labor Day. That is right on target, as we average 12.01 inches of rain during this time. The summer was known for it's heat and humidity, though. August was the hottest August in recorded history and the third hottest month out of any in the year!
In addition, the humidity was stifling. The dew point during the month average over 70 degrees for most places, considered sticky in South Jersey.
Of course, summer doesn't have to end with Labor Day weekend. The weekend of September 15-16 was filled with sunshine and warm temperatures, perhaps making up for those first few weekends of the season.
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
