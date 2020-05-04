By day, Dan Walsh helps others plan their financial success with his company Ameriprise Financial.
By night, the lifelong Margate resident has an alter ego, serving as the lead singer for The Flynns, a five-piece traditional Irish ensemble he has fronted for 10 years.
And while he enjoys singing Irish ditties with his Irish brethren more than almost anything, Walsh particularly loves writing tunes that focus on bringing back memories for locals … and the attention they’ve gotten is even surprising to him.
His latest, “They’ll Never Be Gone,” has been played more than 60,000 times on Vimeo.
“They’ll Never Be Gone” is a catchy Irish song about all of the local watering holes he grew up patronizing - or even working at – that have closed, including iconic joints such as Maloney’s, the Surfside Club and Red’s in Margate, Grabel’s Lounge and Chez Paree in Atlantic City, Tony Mart in Somers Point, and even Dune off the Longport causeway.
“The amount of views the video has received is just way beyond my expectations,” Walsh said. “I am not sure if it’s just really good or does everyone miss their bars because they are locked in with COVID-19?
The song’s video is not just filled with pictures of the landmark bars but of legendary bartenders as well as patrons partying.
“I may just add a verse for the places I missed, or I might just add verses for other towns like Wildwood or Asbury Park.”
Walsh enlisted a who’s who of area musicians for the track, including guitarist/vocalist Patty Blee, who also wrote the music for the song, guitarist Danny Eyer, bassist Rich Kurtz and violinist Valerie Vuelo.
It seems like performing – and writing - Irish music was Walsh’s destiny. Both of his grandparents were born in County Mayo, Ireland, and he grew up listening to Irish music. He would often go hear The Flynns perform and “after I got a couple drinks in me” would join them on stage. When Flynns founder Thomas Flynn Sr. experienced health issues, his son and only remaining original member Thomas Jr. called on Walsh to join them.
“At first, I was like, ‘No way!” but after I thought about it for a while, I was like, ‘When will anyone ever ask me to sing in their band again?’ And that was 10 years and 150 performances ago,” Walsh said.
Walsh has many other songs that are quite popular. He performs most of them with The Flynns, and many are set to videos on Vimeo, including “Tullamore Dew-It,” “Lucy the Elephant,” “Guinness for Breakfast,” “Our Favorite Irish Pub” and more. He just finished up “Dock’s Oyster House” and is working on a new one for Atlantic City called “Promises, Promises.”
“My goal is to get my name out there as a songwriter, and hopefully someone will notice that can help take these to the next level,” Walsh said. “But the biggest thing I hope to do is bring back memories for people. I will be 57 on May 7, and I get more nostalgic every year. So if I can bring back some memories for other people and hopefully put a lot of smiles on their faces, I did my job.”
(Everyone as a Story focuses on the positive contributions being made by South Jersey residents. If you have any feel-good stories that you would like to share, email scronick@pressofac.com.)
