PHILADELPHIA — "The Tara Miller Melanoma Center" at Penn Medicine has been a long time coming.
The university hospital dedicated the melanoma center Monday to the Longport native who died in 2014 of melanoma and whose foundation, the Tara Miller Melanoma Foundation, has raised more than $3.1 million dollars since 2013 through yearly benefits to fund research at hospitals around the world.
Her father, George, said the family wanted to hold the ceremony for the center's unveiling on "Melanoma Monday."
"People come to Penn to be treated for melanoma from all over the world," said George. "(They) are gonna come to the Tara Miller Melanoma Center for treatment. I think it's a tremendous compliment to who Tara was."
Housed under the Abramson Cancer Center, the Melanoma Center's renaming comes as a result of an undisclosed gift from the Miller family, which will also fund the Tara Miller Professorship in Melanoma Research and Patient Care. The Tara Miller Melanoma Foundation raised more than $750,000 last year at its annual "Make The Best of It Bash" at the Tropicana, and has given more than $2.2 million to fund research at Penn's melanoma center since the first fundraiser was held in 2014.
Every dollar raised by the foundation goes directly to research, funding projects looking at ambitious treatments with the Melanoma Research Alliance, and at places like Tel-Aviv University and University of California San Francisco.
The center will focus on "the accelerated development of novel therapies and improved clinical outcomes for patients with the deadliest form of skin cancer," according to a release from Penn Medicine.
Dr. Lynn Schuchter, chief of Hematology-Oncology, will lead the center. Schuchter was Miller's doctor and remains close with her family.
"It's going to propel research," Schuchter said. "It really allows us to be more comprehensive, tending to both patients' needs and research."
A celebration of the center's new name took place Monday evening in the Smilow Center for Translational Research, in the room where George says his daughter first came up with the idea for the foundation.
Tara Miller graduated from Atlantic City High School in 2003.
After law school, she worked as a law clerk for Atlantic County civil court Judge James Isman.
Diagnosed in July of 2013, she continued working for some time after, according to her father at the time of her death, who said she kept up her rigorous work ethic. "She never liked to do things half (way),” said George at the time. She was 29 when she died in October 2014.
To Schuchter and the Miller family, her story didn't end there. The center's renaming cements their daughter's legacy, they said.
"It's rewarding to know Tara's legacy will live on forever now," said Debbie, Tara's mother.
Schuchter said because of the renaming people in the future will remember Tara and what she stood for.
"Obviously, it's bittersweet because we'd love for her to be here to enjoy this," Schuchter said.
And Tara's twin, Lauren, said her sister gave more than funds to fighting the disease. She put "a voice and a face to melanoma" in the world of cancer research.
"She kind of set the precedent for our family and told us what she wanted us to do," Lauren said. "She wanted us to find a cure and we believe Penn is on the forefront of finding the cure, too."
The family is united in that belief, and has met with patients whose treatment is funded through the foundation.
"When (Tara) spoke, she said, 'I don't want another 29-year-old to have to walk in my shoes,'" said Debbie Miller, "And that's what we're trying to prevent."