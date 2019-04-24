EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP— Royal Farms held their soft opening for their brand new location here on April 24.
The new Royal Farms addition is one of nearly 200 stores on the East Coast. While it has been primarily popular in the Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and D.C. areas, the company plans on expanding gradually into the New Jersey area.
"We have a variety of everything and the best fast-food fried chicken," said Ralph DeSantis, operations leader of Royal Farms. "We sell Krispy Kreme, which is delivered freshly everyday. We make subs, chicken salads, smoothies, milkshakes and coffee. I love the variety and the idea that I could get something different every time."
Chris and Christy Wagner, of Egg Harbor Township, have not been to Royal Farms previously but they believe the new location will bring a healthy competition against the popular Wawa.
For Pat Christopher, of Egg Harbor Township, he likes the different options other than Wawa. He believes that competition is a good thing and looks forward to their coffee and Krispy Kreme donuts.
"I want to know what everybody is talking about and how good the chicken really is," said Hector Padilla, of Egg Harbor Township. "I think Wawa is convenient and good but I'm ready to try their (Royal Farms) product. I want to see the difference."
DeSantis expects there to be close to 300 people to turn up during their two-day soft opening. He sees the new Royal Farms as an opportunity to bring variety and create more jobs.
Local residents were informed about the Royal Farms soft opening through social media and by driving past the store. They will also have a rewards program that will offer perks to their members, like buying a 6th item of something and getting the 7th free.
The new store will officially open all of its services and products this Sunday at midnight.