Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are looking for a white electric fireplace for our lania in Florida, nothing too big and no more than $300. We prefer not ordering online, because if we do not like it, we don’t want to pay shipping return fees. — Judy & Nick, LBI & The Villages
Dear Judy & Nick: If you go to Walmart.com you can purchase a Bold Flame 38-inch wall/corner electric fireplace heater in white for $172.99. You have a choice to have it delivered to Walmart or free shipping to your home. Either way you can return it to your local Walmart if you do not like it.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I root and re-plant with my own growing plants. I use something called Bonide Bontine Rooting Powder. The directions are simply to cut, dip and plant. I cannot find this product anywhere. Do you have any ideas? — Delly
Dear Delly: Ace Hardware sells a 1.25-ounce container of Bonide Bontone Powder Rooting Hormone for $7.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a deal on the Ninja Blender, the one with buttons, not just high and low. Don’t want to spend more than $100. — Mark J.
Dear Mark: Kohl’s has the Ninja Professional Blender on sale today and Thursday for $99.99. Get an extra 15 percent off with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press, making your cost $85.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any wireless keyboards on sale? Need one for my TV. — John A.
Dear John: This week at Staples get a Logitech MK270 wireless keyboard and mouse on sale for $19.99. Other sets of keyboard and mouse are on sale also, but this was the least expensive.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Lancaster Brand New York strip steak: $5.99 per pound.
• Maxwell House or McCafe 24- to 36-ounce coffee: $5.99.
• Arnold whole-grain, 100 percent whole wheat or whole grain oatnut bread: Half price.
• Arm & Hammer liquid laundry detergent: 99 cents with your Acme digital coupon. Limit one.
• Lancaster Bran spiral sliced ham: $1.49 per pound. Limit one.
ShopRite
• 2-pound bag of 16- to 20-count shrimp: $14.98.
• Sylvania halogen light bulbs four-pack: $1.99.
• Family pack of 80 percent lean ground beef: $1.99 per pound with the coupon in the ShopRite circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Haagen-Dazs or Ben & Jerry ice cream: Three for $6 with coupon in the store circular.
• Nabisco Oreo cookies: Two for $3 with the coupon in the store circular. Try the Pistachio ones.
• Fresh salmon filet: $5.99 with the coupon in the store circular.
Tips
• Movie-size Hershey candy bars are two for $1 at CVS. Honey Bunches of Oats, Raisin Brand or Pop Tarts are $1.99.
• Get 20 percent off all jewelry, watches and handbags at Target. All Gilligan & O’Malley and Xhilaration bras and panties are half price.
• Nine big-roll pack of Angel Soft bath tissue is $3.49 at Walgreens. Maxwell House 8-ounce instant coffee is $2.99.
• Sharp 58-inch Roku 4K TV is $398 at Walmart.
• All Levi jeans and pants for boys, regularly $48, are on sale today and Thursday for $24.99 at Kohl’s. No coupons will work.
• Garden decor, planters, tools watering supplies, chemicals or fertilizers are half price at Rite Aid.
• Eatz 10-ounce trail mix is $1.50 at Family Dollar.
• Dirt Devil Direct Power Vacuum is $64.99 at Big Lots.
• Sequin or fur toss pillows are $8 at Dollar General.
• Cooks 6-quart slow cooker is half price for $24.99 at J.C. Penneys.
• Save 60 percent off one regularly priced item at A.C. Moore on Wednesday only with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.