As the red, white and blue train pulled up to the Tuckhoe Village depot, Santa shouted a loud "Merry Christmas", waving to the awaiting passengers of the Cape May Seashore Lines Santa Express.
The Thursday afternoon train ride was filled with young children, and those young at heart, wanting to experience holiday nostalgia on the rails. Passenger cars were decorated with garland and lights, while carols and songs played over train's speaker system.
"He just loves trains," said Jannette Lensch, of Millville. Her two-year-old son Jordan sat in her lap, while her other son Jayden, 8, sang along to "Jingle Bells".
As Santa and his helper elf walked down the aisle, faces lit up to have a one-on-one experience with the big man in red. During the train ride, Santa diligently listened to the wish lists of each boy and girl.
"My favorite part was when Santa sat with us," said Madeline Gentile, 8, of Minotola. Her mother, Vanessa Gentile, said their family has taken a ride on the Santa Express for the last three years, making it a Christmas tradition.
The Santa Express has been an annual event for the historic Cape May Seashore Lines for 22 years.
"It started as a one car operation," said operator and conductor Curt Hudson, "and has grown to larger train an operating on weekends and certain weeknight between Thanksgiving and Christmas".
The train now tows a number of retired Budd Rail diesel cars from the Pennsylvania-Reading Seashore Lines dating back to the 50s and 60s. Weekday rides were added this year to accommodate school trips and younger riders.
"It's great, the weekend events can get so crowded, so it's nice that we can do this during the weekday," said Jennifer Humm, of Voorhees.
Travelling 30 miles between Cape May county and Atlantic County, the service offers the experience of riding in the restored transit line cars while enjoying holiday festivities.
"There are different things happening on different train rides. We try to have live entertainment, whether its singers or our accordion player," said train conductor and operator Curt Hudson.
Hudson, who has been a part of the train crew himself, is part of the entertainment too, creating keepsakes out to train tickets.
A few quick clicks of his conductor's hole punch and a the image of an angel, a snowman or a Christmas tree appears.
"As many of us are, we are life-long train enthusiastic" said Hudson, "with the railroad operating [the Santa Express], became an extension, to be able to operate trains and spread the fun of Christmas and trains."
Hudson explained a bit how ol' Saint Nick gain the association with rail travel,"train sets were a Christmas present a lot of families still have tradition of a train around the tree or a bigger layout during Christmas time".
Trains also evoke the feeling of coming home for the holidays, from the large cities to the rural homestead, like the one depicted in a vintage holiday greetings poster from the Pennsylvania-Reading Seashore Line displayed in the passenger car.
Frank and Betty Louis' love of history and trains brought them to the Santa Express on Thursday. The couple from Orange, Essex County, were excited to ride the in the historic rail line after touring the Victorian homes in Cape May.
"It's interesting to see how people lived back then," said Frank Louis.
"There's something timeless about trains" said Hudson.
The Santa Express will continue until Sunday and the following Saturday, Dec. 23, the train will depart the Richland depot as the "The Winter Express".
For more information, visit www.capemayseashorelines.org