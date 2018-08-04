ATLANTIC CITY — On a recent overcast summer morning, with the ocean breeze dropping a gentle mist on the Boardwalk, Deena Daughtery is exposed to the elements on the back of an Atlantic City Boardwalk Tram Service car.
She smiles the whole time as she greets every rider, collects their fare and asks where they would like to go.
After working for years as a casino cocktail waitress, Daughtery found she prefers interacting with the resort’s guests outside the confines of gambling halls.
"I want people to know about Atlantic City and enjoy themselves when they come," she said. "It's something that I enjoy."
Daughtery said when she started the job four years ago, she had a hard time staying quiet. Her natural instinct was to talk to people, and she quickly found that riders wanted insider information on where to eat, drink, shop and party. Daughtery was happy to oblige.
However, there are two things the energetic grandmother won't tell guests.
One is her age, which few would ever be able to guess the way she runs alongside the tram car or hops on and off with ease.
"The drivers love working with me because I don't have to stop," she said while effortlessly demonstrating the safest way to get on and off the moving car. "I run up and down with the tram. I don't have to pay for a gym."
The other thing Daughtery won't tell Atlantic City visitors is which casino's slots are paying out.
"Like I know that," she said with a wide grin. "I'd be there if I knew that."
One thing she does know is her Boardwalk history. Bored with the same talking points, she started highlighting iconic and historic places along the Boardwalk that helped shape the city. She took it upon herself to learn more on her own time.
"Being from Atlantic City, I knew a little bit about (its) history from working in the casinos,” Daughtery said. “So what I didn't know, I went to the Atlantic City free library and got dates and everything that I needed to know about Atlantic City."
Daughtery said between Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Resort Casino, the level of enthusiasm and curiosity from riders is unlike anything she's seen in previous summers.
"There's more people out," she said. "People seem more excited, they're happy."
Sometimes Daughtery has to be a peacekeeper on the trams because some people leave the casinos, bars and nightclubs a "little too happy." She said depending on the riders, she will tailor her approach. If there are children on board, she politely asks partiers to be respectful.
But when the time is right, Daughtery is all about letting loose.
"If they wanna turn up, I'm like 'Hey, turn up. Party over here! We're having fun!'" she said. "I'll ask, 'All right, guys, where you wanna go? Stilettos? We're taking you straight to Stilettos!'"
Daughtery is one of many employees Boardwalk Tram Service co-owner Tim Boland said makes the riders feel like they are getting an experience they won't have anywhere else. Boland said the "diversity of personalities" the tram car company has on the Boardwalk is a valuable asset.
“Our employees are fantastic. Without them, we'd be up the creek without a paddle,” Boland said.
The tourist season means the company is fully operational with more than 60 employees, 10 double-tram cars and five single-tram cars on the Boardwalk from mid-morning to just past midnight every day. During the resort's offseason — November through February — the staff is reduced to about 20 and the number of cars in service is limited.
For some employees, the job is temporary, seasonal or just something to do until the season ends. For Daughtery, the thought of not returning each summer never crosses her mind.
"It's one of the easiest jobs in the world. It's a fun job," she said. "If you're outgoing and want to meet a lot of people and you want a job that's not boring, be a conductor."