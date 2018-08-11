Summers are endless at local beach service

South Jersey Farmers Markets

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Atlantic City: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 9 at Bartram Avenue and the Boardwalk

Brigantine: 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 1 at Haneman Park, between 15th and 16th streets on Revere Boulevard

Linwood: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays from Sept. 15 to Nov. 3 at Central Square, 199 New Road

Margate: 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays through Aug. 30 behind Steve & Cookie's at Monroe and Amherst avenues

Ventnor: 8:30 a.m. to noon Fridays through Aug. 31 at Holy Trinity Parish at Atlantic and Newport avenues across from the Ventnor Library and Cultural Arts Center

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cape May Court House: 2:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30 at Atlantic Cape Community College, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road

Ocean City: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5 on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Ave.

Sea Isle City: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28 at Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue

Stone Harbor: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2 at Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue

West Cape May: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays until Aug. 28 at the backyard park at 732 Broadway

Wildwood: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day at Byrne Plaza, Pacific and Oak avenues