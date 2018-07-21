Matt Ellison, of the 7th Street Surf Shop in Ocean City, left, instructs Paige Bates, 10, center, and her sister Jordan Bates, 8, of Trenton, during a surfing training session on Friday, July 13, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
OCEAN CITY — Matt Ellison walked through the 7th Street Surf Shop wearing a tie-dyed bandanna, large black sunglasses and a white T-shirt, out to the Boardwalk, where a group of children standing in their wetsuits waited for him.
The 47-year-old is a lead instructor at the surf shop and has been teaching kids to surf since 1987.
“There have been some big days in my life: high school graduation, my first Grateful Dead concert and the day I learned to surf. This is going to be that big day for you,” he told the kids.
He sprayed a mist of sunscreen to protect the colorful tattoos across his arms, back and chest.
Customers line up at the 7th Street Surf Shop in Ocean City at 8 a.m. to sign up for surfing lessons on Friday, July 13, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
After bathing in sunscreen spray, Ellison chatted with each child, asking what they wanted to be when they grow up. One shy girl stepped back when Ellison approached. She told him she didn’t know what she wanted to be.
“That’s fine. Just tell people it’s a surprise whenever they ask you,” Ellison said, smiling. He then asked the group whether it was too early to have some fun.
“Dreams do come true. So let’s dream big,” he said.
Standing behind behind Ellison on the Boardwalk, Larry Friedel rested a bunch of soft surfboards against the shop. Friedel opened 7th Street Surf Shop in 1986 and has known Ellison since the lead instructor was 19.
“He’s a showman, and he loves people. He coaches football leagues and other stuff with kids in the community,” Friedel said.
Each child grabbed a soft surfboard and placed it on top of their head. Some of the smaller children teetered, trying to keep their balance.
Part of this introduction is to provide safety lessons for the children, including the dangers of diving off your board, how to efficiently paddle and how to stick the landing once they get up on a wave.
“Crouching tiger,” he joked with a couple girls in the front row.
For the next hour, Ellison and his instructors broke the kids into groups of three and took each child out one at a time. All three in Ellison’s group stood on their boards out on the water and rode a wave for a few seconds.
Two of those girls were Page Bates, 10, and her young sister Jordan, 8, of Trenton.
Their father, Tom, said it was his daughters’ first time surfing and Ellison was making it a smooth transition for them.
“It’s fantastic because they were already nervous before the class and (Matt) lightened it up and it makes the experience a lot more fun,” Tom Bates said. “I don’t want my kids to be afraid of the water. He’s teaching them the right way.”
As a self-taught surfer, Ellison said, he feels truly blessed to help these kids.
“If we don’t teach these kids right, then our sport won’t thrive,” he said. “We’re teaching them safety and etiquette and to trust the ocean.”
When he isn't teaching kids surfing during the summer, he's coaching for the NFL Youth Gruden Academy in Ocean City or performing in Somers Point with his reggae band, The Verdict. When the off-season comes, Ellison heads back down to St. Augustine, where he coaches more football and works as a professional musician.
He has traveled to the beaches of Barbados to surf and said he still enjoys coming to Ocean City each summer to meet new students and make new friends.
"It’s a lifetime worth of friendships. People never forget the person that taught them how to surf," Ellison said.
The shop has group lessons available every day throughout the summer at 8 and 10:30 a.m. as well as private lessons and surf camps. Ellison and his coworkers also hold lessons for those with special needs, including the deaf.
