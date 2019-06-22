WILDWOOD CREST — Sometimes David Bannon sits and watches the Phillies on summer nights.
But his mind is not on Bryce Harper's home run swing.
Instead he is thinking about bacon, omelets and pancakes.
Bannon is the owner of the Saratoga Grill, one of the Wildwoods' multiple coffee shops ready to feed hungry vacationers.
"You're constantly thinking about (cooking)," said Bannon, who often works as a short-order cook at his restaurant, "especially during the season. I sleep and dream hot dogs, potatoes and eggs."
Short-order cooks work fast, often juggling several meals on the grill at once. During the peak of summer, the Saratoga Grill serves 150 to 200 plates per day.
Each day, the Grill goes through 60 pounds of potatoes, 15 pounds of pancake mix, 30 dozen eggs and a 20-pound box of bacon. it takes about five minutes from the time customers order until the food hits their table.
For Bannon, the summer begins around June 15. From then on, the coffee shop is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day until Labor Day.
"Most of the rooms (in Wildwood hotels) don't have kitchen facilities," Bannon said. "People are forced to go out and eat in the morning."
Bannon, 42, wore running shoes, shorts, a T-shirt and a baseball cap as he cooked Thursday, quickly moving between meals he was preparing.
The Saratoga Grill is part of the Saratoga Inn on Ocean Avenue. It has about 50 seats with dining inside and on an outdoor patio. There's also a small counter for seating inside.
CAPE MAY — The day after Memorial Day, Tammy Gomez started her morning by cleaning up a coff…
Families come in to get breakfast before the beach or lunch afterward. Others stumble in bleary-eyed after a late night of partying looking for food and coffee to jump start their day.
Bannon is quick to smile. He's not only a cook but the coffee shop's host. He builds relationships with the customers. He sees many of the same vacationers year after year.
A former Wildwood High School football player, he still looks like he could sprint 40 yards downfield to catch a deep pass. Sometimes when he cooks, his kids swim in the Saratoga Inn's pool right in front of the shop.
Jesse Sellers, whose family owns the Saratoga Inn, enjoyed a meal with co-workers Thursday. Sellers, 21, lives near Los Angeles but returns to Wildwood Crest every summer. She's partial to the Grill's cheese fries.
"I always come here and try different things," she said. "I'm like, 'Dave, what do you recommend?'"
BRIGANTINE — Bill McGarrigel climbed into the driver’s seat of a golf cart with “RANGER” wri…
Bannon's introduction to the food business came about 20 years ago when he started selling hot dogs out of a cart on the Wildwood beaches.
Before that, the Wildwood Crest resident worked in restaurants as a dishwasher and bus boy.
"I was always interested in cooking," he said. "I was always staring into the kitchen when I went out to eat."
He got into the restaurant business in 2010 and has owned the Saratoga Grill for five years.
Bannon became a short-order cook when one of his employees called out sick one day, and he never looked back.
"It's kind of funny how it works," Bannon said. "I burnt a lot of things. Hey, if they don't like it, they can send it back."
MARGATE — Jesse Bloomquist gripped a sharp knife and slid it beneath the belly of a three-po…
The grill area at the Saratoga is tight, with room for two people to stand. There's a small window for the cook to place completed orders through for the waitress to pick up and deliver to tables. On Thursday, Bannon flipped burgers and lowered a basket of onion rings into the deep fryer.
What makes a good short order cook?
"Get the food out fast," Bannon said.
That's easier said than done.
Bannon arrives at the Grill at 6 a.m. Like most short-order cooks, he does his own prep work.
When he arrives, he fires up the grill and fryer, turns the radio to his favorite station — 98.7 FM, The Coast — and brews up some coffee.
"I can't move without some coffee," he said.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Visitors to the Cape May County Park & Zoo may catch a glimpse of…
He usually finishes at the Grill at 6 p.m., but after a full day of cooking, he often works his "real" job as a Wildwood firefighter.
"The days just run into one another," he said. "Those 100 days (of the summer season), it's nonstop. We get a little break in the winter."
The beach is just a few feet away from the Saratoga Grill. But Bannon hardly ever takes a dip in the ocean. He does, however, see people walking to and from the beach while he's sweating over the grill.
"I'm not a beach guy," Bannon said with a laugh.