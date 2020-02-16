Meteorologist Joe Martucci presented "When Local TV Station Shuts Down, the Newspaper Bridges the Broadcast Meteorology Gap" to highlight the successes of weather at The Press of Atlantic City. This took place Jan. 15, 2020 at the 100th Annual American Meteorological Society Conference in Boston, MA.
Now, you can watch Martucci's talk to the crowd.
The AMS is the country's largest Meteorological organization. Over 5,000 people took part in the Annual Conference, a part of the AMS's 100th Anniversary.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be the featured guest at the New Jersey Coastal Coalit…
