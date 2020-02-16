Meteorologist Joe Martucci at the AMS Conference

Meteorologist Joe Martucci speaks during the Broadcast Meteorology portion of the American Meteorological Society Conference in Boston, MA Jan. 15, 2020.

 ADAM RAINEAR Provided

Meteorologist Joe Martucci presented "When Local TV Station Shuts Down, the Newspaper Bridges the Broadcast Meteorology Gap" to highlight the successes of weather at The Press of Atlantic City. This took place Jan. 15, 2020 at the 100th Annual American Meteorological Society Conference in Boston, MA. 

Now, you can watch Martucci's talk to the crowd.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci's presentation at the American Meteorological Society Annual Conference

The AMS is the country's largest Meteorological organization. Over 5,000 people took part in the Annual Conference, a part of the AMS's 100th Anniversary. 

