Snow piles even higher in February, giving this moon its most common name. Among tribes that used this name for the January moon, the February moon was called the Hunger Moon due to the challenging hunting conditions.

From: https://www.moonconnection.com/full-moon-names.phtml

Time of full moon: 2:33 a.m. 

From: https://www.farmersalmanac.com/full-moon-dates-and-times 

