"It's a bumpy ride, it's a lot longer ride..."
Since September, Atlantic City Rail Line riders have been diverted to bus routes after New Jersey Transit began the installation of several federally mandated safety measures. While the original deadline for the project's completion looms, commuters have become impatient.
Checks and charity are at the center of the FBI's probe of Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam. Federal investigators have questioned at least four local people about Gilliam since last fall, including questions about a $10,000 check deposited in his campaign account and his nonprofit Connecting the Dots. The mayor's municipal court hearing for a simple assault charge stemming from a fight outside a casino night club has been postponed, but Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy will appear Tuesday. Read more about Frank Gilliam.
Gene Allen will continue to coach, an Atlantic County Superior Court Judge ruled Monday. On Nov. 20, the Atlantic City Board of Education voted not to reappoint the longtime ACHS boys basketball coach, creating outcry from the community.
Ocean Resort ramping up concerts to compete in Atlantic City. From comedians to country music superstars, Atlantic City's newest casino announced a new schedule, as a part of a deal with concert promoter The Bowery Presents/AEG Live.
