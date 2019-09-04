A Los Angeles man was arrested Wednesday on charges that he sold counterfeit opioid pills to Mac Miller two days before the rapper died of an overdose.
Cameron James Pettit, 23, who lives in the Hollywood Hills, is expected to appear in court later Wednesday, federal prosecutors said in a statement.
The 26-year-old Miller was found dead by his assistant at his San Fernando Valley home on Sept. 7, 2018.
A Drug Enforcement Agency affidavit alleges that Miller asked Pettit for oxycodone and other drugs, but on Sept. 5, 2018, Pettit gave Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with the powerful opioid fentanyl. An autopsy found that Miller died from an accidental overdose, via a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.
Johansson stands by Allen: Scarlett Johansson said she’s standing by Woody Allen because, “I believe him.”
Much of Hollywood has distanced itself from the filmmaker since the #MeToo movement prompted a re-examination of child sexual abuse allegations from his now-grown daughter, Dylan. Michael Caine, Timothee Chalamet and Greta Gerwig are among the actors who have publicly expressed regret over working with him.
“I love Woody,” Johansson told The Hollywood Reporter. “I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.”
Smollett’s attorney’s argue Chicago suit should be tossed: Jussie Smollett’s attorneys said the actor shouldn’t have to pay Chicago $130,000 for the police investigation into what he claimed was a racist and homophobic attack because he had no way of knowing how much time officers would spend on the probe.
That argument contained in a filing this week by Smollett’s attorneys is the latest effort to have the city’s federal lawsuit dismissed.
— Associated Press
N.J. man who broke into Swift’s home was barefoot: Police say a New Jersey man who broke into Taylor Swift’s beachfront mansion in Rhode Island took his shoes off because he wanted to be polite.
Westerly police who responded to the home just after 5 p.m. Friday found 26-year-old Richard Joseph McEwan inside.
Police Chief Shawn Lacey tells The Westerly Sun the Milford, New Jersey man wasn’t wearing shoes. When asked why, he said he was always taught to take his shoes off when entering someone’s home to be polite.
