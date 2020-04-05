With soup and sandwiches, Atlantic City man fights for Boardwalk's homeless: With a statewide stay-at-home order in place, Chris Ponteri is looking out for those who can’t.
COVID-19 deaths announced in Cape May, Cumberland counties: Cape May County reported its first death from the disease and Cumberland County its second.
Truckers doing their part to keep America stocked: During the pandemic, truckers have and will continue to play an essential role in keeping grocery stores stocked with food and delivering critical medical supplies.
Northfield Bunny Run brings sense of normalcy, cheer to residents: Inspired by a suggestion from a community member, members of the city’s volunteer Fire Department put on the city’s first Bunny Run on Saturday, parading the holiday hare through town on a firetruck.
Tim Watson steps down as Cedar Creek football coach, ending 'a magical journey': Watson, the only coach the Pirates have ever had, built Cedar Creek into one of the state’s top programs.
