On average, our first inch of snow at Atlantic City International Airport is on New Years' Eve. So, we're not far behind schedule, though there is a large range in the first inch of snow date from year to year.
The reason why there has not been much snow or long lasting cold this winter is because the United States has been in a zonal pattern. A fast moving, west to east jet stream, which can be considered the storm track, means storms move in quick and leave quickly.
Cold air also can't dive down from the arctic. A more amplified, north to south pattern, can do that, as long as South Jersey is north of the jet stream.
Around Jan. 20, there are indications that we do tap into the arctic air more.
