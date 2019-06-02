The 7th annual Escape the Cape Triathlon took place in North Cape May Sunday June 2, 2019. Over 2,500 participants took the plunge, jumping from the MV Delaware, one of the ferrys of the Cape May Lewes Ferry system, to swim ashore, bike and run to complete the race.
Denise Randon, 50, of Mantua Township, Karen Nuss, 53, of Mullica Hill, Diane May, 55, of Mantua Township, and Doreen Tutko, 55, of Mickleton, are members of the Mullica Hill Women’s Triathlon Club. They show off their medals Sunday in front of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry that they jumped off of to start the triathlon.
LAUREN CARROLL/Multimedia Reporter
The Mullica team was one of several all-women’s teams to participate in Sunday’s race.
Cousins Stephanie Smith, 37, of Havertown, Pennsylvania, and Nicole Connor, 48, of Philadelphia, also inspired one another during their training.
The two women spent months checking in with one another to prepare for the sprint distance race.
“We work on different schedules and live in different towns, but we knew we would be doing the triathlon so we would talk and encourage each other,” said Connor.
Smith and Connor’s sisters and other family members participated in the full Olympic distance race, making the weekend a family event.
“All the women in our family are strong and independent, so it’s really great that we can all participate,” Smith said.
The unique triathlon, which starts the swim portion of the race by jumping off the back of a ferry, draws thousands from across the country.
The seventh annual Escape the Cape Triathlon takes place in North Cape May on Sunday. More than 2,500 participants jumped from the MV Delaware, one of the boats of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry system, swam ashore, then rode their bikes and ran to complete the race. Officials said an off-duty Philadelphia firefighter died of an apparent heart attack during the swim portion of the race. Story on A3.
The seventh annual Escape the Cape Triathlon takes place in North Cape May on Sunday. More than 2,500 participants jumped from the MV Delaware, one of the boats of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry system, swam ashore, then rode their bikes and ran to complete the race. Officials said an off-duty Philadelphia firefighter died of an apparent heart attack during the swim portion of the race. Story on A3.
Dale Gerhard / for the press
Shaunna Gold, 41, of Bowie, Maryland, and Crystal Pringle, 50, of Harlem, New York, wore their finishing medals with pride at the end of the race.
The two friends are a part of Fast Chix, a women’s fitness and running community group on Facebook.
“I joined it for the support and the sisterhood,” said Gold, “We’re not competitive with other teams. ... We’re competitive with ourselves. So we share information and tips and encouragement so everyone gets better.”