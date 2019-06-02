LOWER TOWNSHIP — Swimming, running and biking a combined 31 miles may seem like an individual effort, but many of the participants in the Escape the Cape triathlon Sunday say it’s a team sport.

“No girl left behind!” yelled the team members of the Mullica Hill Women’s Triathlon Club. The four women were taking photos at the post-race awards ceremony at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal.

“I think it’s a life changer,” said Karen Nuss, 53, of Mullica Hill, who joined the Mullica Hill Women’s Triathlon Club two years ago.

Before joining, Nuss said she didn’t know how to swim and sought lessons, while her teammates encouraged her with weekly workouts. “I can’t believe how amazing it’s been to have my tri-club.”

SEEN at the Escape the Cape Triathlon

1 of 33

The Mullica team was one of several all-women’s teams to participate in Sunday’s race.

Cousins Stephanie Smith, 37, of Havertown, Pennsylvania, and Nicole Connor, 48, of Philadelphia, also inspired one another during their training.

The two women spent months checking in with one another to prepare for the sprint distance race.

“We work on different schedules and live in different towns, but we knew we would be doing the triathlon so we would talk and encourage each other,” said Connor.

Smith and Connor’s sisters and other family members participated in the full Olympic distance race, making the weekend a family event.

“All the women in our family are strong and independent, so it’s really great that we can all participate,” Smith said.

The unique triathlon, which starts the swim portion of the race by jumping off the back of a ferry, draws thousands from across the country.

PHOTOS: Escape the Cape triathlon 2019

1 of 14

Shaunna Gold, 41, of Bowie, Maryland, and Crystal Pringle, 50, of Harlem, New York, wore their finishing medals with pride at the end of the race.

The two friends are a part of Fast Chix, a women’s fitness and running community group on Facebook.

“I joined it for the support and the sisterhood,” said Gold, “We’re not competitive with other teams. ... We’re competitive with ourselves. So we share information and tips and encouragement so everyone gets better.”

Contact: 609-272-7286 LCarroll@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Staff Writer

Joined the Press in November 2016. Graduate of Quinnipiac University. Previously worked as a freelance reporter in suburban Philadelphia and news/talk radio producer.

Load comments