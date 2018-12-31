Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of a cheap small space heater. — Darryl
Dear Darryl: Big Lots has space heaters starting at $14.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: For years I have used Larry’s Mashed Potatoes with Cheddar Cheese. They come in a frozen package of two servings. Now our local ShopRite has discontinued them. — Dot
Dear Dot: Kmart’s website states they sell them, however they are temporarily out of stock. Instacart.com also sells the product and states it is coming soon to the 08234 zip code. Fresh Market sells the product, but all their stores are in Philadelphia. I also saw a Dollar Tree YouTube video that states they sell Larry’s Mashed Potatoes. I am sure if our readers see it anywhere locally they will write in.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any cheap men’s electric razors on sale after Christmas? I use one to shave my legs. Doesn’t have to be perfect or fancy. — Roseanne
Dear Roseanne: A Coby Rechargeable Shaver with 18 blades and three rotary heads is half price at Boscov’s for $9.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Without spending $20 a pair, can you find heavy black opaque stockings? — Karen L., Manahawkin
Dear Karen: This week at CVS, you can get two pair of L’Eggs Silky Opaque tights for $10. You can always get lucky on the clearance racks at TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Ross.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• BLU lump 1-pound crab meat: $11.99.
• Hatfield hot or sweet Italian sausage: $5.94 for a 3-pound package.
• Habbersett or Rapa 2-pound pack of Scrapple: $3.99.
• Italian Village frozen pasta: Half price.
• Canada Dry, 7-Up, Sunkist or A&W 12 pack of 12-ounce cans: Four for $10.88.
ShopRite
• Any Progresso soups, excluding Organic: Ten for $8.99 with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.
• ShopRite canned vegetables: 50 cents each or buy 12 cans and pay 35 cents each.
• Tuttorosso 28-ounce tomatoes in the green cans: $1 each or buy 12 cans and pay 69 cents each.
• Folgers coffee: $1.99.
• Whole boneless pork roast: $1.49 per pound.
• Wise potato chips: Half price.
Tips
• 2-pound package of skinless salmon fillets is $8.02 at Walmart.
• Two packs of 24 bottles of Big Win Purified water are $5 at Rite Aid.
• Fresh pork sirloin roast is $1.49 per pound at Aldi. Fresh Atlantic Salmon is $7.49 per pound.
• LED portable work light is on sale for $12.99 at Ace Hardware. A gallon of Peak De-Icer with Rain Off Premium windshield wash is $1.49.
• Puffs facial tissues are 99 cents at CVS. Save an additional 25 cents with the coupon from Sunday’s Press.
• No7 cosmetics or skin care is buy one, get one half price at Walgreens.
• Men’s Wrangler jeans are $9.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
• Eight-piece bed-in-the-bag in all sizes is $29.99 at Big Lots.
• Get an 8-ounce spray can or a 24-ounce de-greaser of WD 40 at Advance Auto Parts for $3.99.
• Ninja Professional Blender is on sale for $89.99 at Target.
• Boscov’s entire stock of Christmas Trim A Home department is 75 percent off. Fleece or flannel sheet sets in any size are $19.99.
• Folgers 25.1-ounce Country Roast coffee is $5.75 at Dollar General.
• Ryobi 20-inch 40-volt brushless cordless electric snow blower is on sale for $299 at Home Depot.
• JC Penney Home Ready Made blinds and shades are half price plus an additional 20 percent off with your JC Penney credit card.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.