We know … you’ve never heard of it. That’s because it’s not a "club," but a VIP experience right on the beach at Bellevue Avenue. Enjoy the shade of a tented area and BBQ lunch while getting an unbeatable view of the action plus on-site restrooms, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages and water during the course of the event, and soft pretzels from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Please note that alcohol is not sold at this event, nor can you BYOB. Looking to get into the "club"? Tickets are just $55. Located at Bellevue Avenue and the Boardwalk. Go to Airshow.ACChamber.com for more information.

