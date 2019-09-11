The total average number of people employed by Atlantic City's nine casinos during June, July and August was down nearly 3% in 2019 from the same period in 2018, figures released by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement show.
The new bus shelters at the Northfield VA clinic took nearly three years to get approved and built. The clinic acts as a transportation bub for shuttles and buses to take veterans to other Department of Veterans Affairs and non-VA health care facilities through the Veterans Transportation Program.
Memorials and services will be held Wednesday throughout South Jersey to pay tribute to those affected by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Municipalities holding events include Absecon, Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township in Atlantic County; Upper Township, Sea Isle City and Wildwood in Cape May County; and Vineland in Cumberland County.
The status of the New Jersey Motorsports Park's request for a 10-year extension of its payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with the city is unclear. Park officials said they would make a presentation to the public during the Sept. 3 City Commission meeting, but they did not.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson racked up 154 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns in a 32-27 victory over the Washington Redskins on Sunday. This offseason, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman gave the team a legitimate deep threat by reacquiring Jackson in a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.