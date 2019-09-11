Atlantic City Skyline

Skyline of Atlantic City as seen from the top of The Enclave, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

The total average number of people employed by Atlantic City's nine casinos during June, July and August was down nearly 3% in 2019 from the same period in 2018, figures released by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement show.

The new bus shelters at the Northfield VA clinic took nearly three years to get approved and built. The clinic acts as a transportation bub for shuttles and buses to take veterans to other Department of Veterans Affairs and non-VA health care facilities through the Veterans Transportation Program.

Memorials and services will be held Wednesday throughout South Jersey to pay tribute to those affected by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Municipalities holding events include Absecon, Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township in Atlantic County; Upper Township, Sea Isle City and Wildwood in Cape May County; and Vineland in Cumberland County.

The status of the New Jersey Motorsports Park's request for a 10-year extension of its payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with the city is unclear. Park officials said they would make a presentation to the public during the Sept. 3 City Commission meeting, but they did not.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson racked up 154 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns in a 32-27 victory over the Washington Redskins on Sunday. This offseason, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman gave the team a legitimate deep threat by reacquiring Jackson in a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson catches a pass during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments