PHILADEPHIA - Scott Kingery batted leadoff for the first time this season Monday night.
Kingery also played left field for the first time this season.
He went 3 for 6 with two runs scored and an RBI as the Phillies snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 13-7 win over the New York Mets.
Kingery has emerged as ne of the Phillies most versatile players and best hitters this month.
"He's shown such a resilient nature no matter where we put him," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said.
Kingery is batting .333 wth a .375 on-base percentage this season.
Monday was the seventh time this season he's had three hits in a game. Kingery is batting .380 (19-50) in his last 13 games.
In addition to left field, Kingery has played shortstop, second base, center field and third base this season.
Kingery has primarily batted sixth and seventh in the order this season, but also batted second and third.
"What we’re seeing right now," Kapler said, "is it doesn’t matter what position he plays and it doesn’t matter what spot in the lineup he hits in, he’s good. He’s just a good baseball player."
The Phillies host the Mets at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. Where will Kingery play tonight?