Firefighters from Egg Harbor Township and Somers Point extinguished a house fire and rescued two dogs late Thursday night at the 3000 block of Ocean Heights Avenue.
Bargaintown and Scullville volunteer firefighters responded at around 12 a.m. to a fire that appeared to have started from an attached 2-car garage and spread toward the house, Bargaintown Fire Chief Gene Sharpe said.
Sharpe confirmed that all residents escaped the fire safely and two family dogs were rescued in the process of putting out the fire.
Sharpe confirmed that the fire destroyed most of the garage, severely damaged at least one car parked inside and caused heat damage to the adjacent home.
He said the damage to the home itself could have been worse.
"It was a quick response," Sharpe said. "Everybody really works well together."
EHT fire inspector Donald Stauffer said that at this time the fire appears accidental, but is still under investigation.
A team from Somers Point Volunteer fire company station 2 and an additional engine from Cardiff volunteer fire department also helped fight the fire.
Firefighters reported that the fire was brought under control and companies returned around 4 a.m.
Linwood Fire company and Marmora Volunteer Fire Company provided cover up services.