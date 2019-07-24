While Willow Creek Winery has plenty going on most days of the week, we’re still in love with their Fire Pit Fridays. Held throughout the year, this weekly event features live music from local musicians from 6 to 9 p.m., a farm fresh menu and wines, of course. While you’re there, try one of their special sangrias and then grab a bottle to relax by the fire pit. Located at 160-168 Stevens St. in West Cape May. Go to WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com for more.

