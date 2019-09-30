Atlantic City International Airport had a 90 degree Sunday sizzler on October 7, 2007, the latest on record.
According to the Press Archives, heat exhaustion set in to some participating in the 18 mile run on Long Beach Island. Barnegat Light First Aid Squad Capt. Carol VanMeter reported that one runner was found unconscious and one was in serious condition.
"It was complete bedlam. People vomiting, passing out. They were even wandering away, I guess to walk off the run, and they were collapsing," VanMeter said at the time.
