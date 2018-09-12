090918_spt_st.joes 1
Buy Now

St. Joseph's Jada Byers, center, leaps into the end zone for one of his five touchdowns against Millville during Saturday's game in Hammonton on September 8, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

Join Sports Editor Nicholas Huba and Press High School write Mike McGarry Wednesday at 2 p.m. at www.facebook.com/pressofac for First and Ten with HS Live. During the show they  will break down the week’s previous games as well as preview the upcoming slate of games. During the show, readers are more than welcome to send in their comments and questions.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.