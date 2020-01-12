BOYS SWIMMING

1. Cherry Hill East 6-0

2. Egg Harbor Township 5-0

3. St. Augustine Prep 5-1

4. Mainland Regional 7-1

5. Bishop Eustace 5-0

6. Shawnee 5-2

7. Kingsway Regional 6-0

8. Cherokee 4-2

9. GCIT 4-0

10. Southern Regional 8-0

11. Gloucester Catholic 3-0

GIRLS SWIMMING

1. Cherry Hill East 5-0

2. Moorestown 4-1

3. Haddonfield 4-1

4. Mainland Regional 8-0

5. Egg Harbor Township 3-1-1

6. Ocean City 4-1-1

7. Shawnee 4-1

8. Clearview Regional 5-0

9. Southern Regional 7-0

10. Kingsway Regional 4-1

11. Cherokee 4-2

