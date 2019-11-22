A rare near-mint condition copy of the first Marvel Comics comic book has sold at auction in Dallas for $1.26 million.
Heritage Auctions said the Marvel Comics No. 1 from 1939 sold Thursday. Heritage said the buyer wished to remain anonymous.
Ed Jaster, senior vice president at Heritage, calls it “a historic copy of a historic comic book.” The issue features the first appearances of characters such as the Human Torch, Ka-Zar, Angel and the Sub-Mariner.
Roc Nation adds reggae star: Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company added reggae star Buju Banton to its jam-packed roster.
On Friday Roc Nation announced the partnership with the reggae and dancehall king, whose comeback concert held earlier this year in his native Jamaica was one of the country’s largest shows. More than 30,000 people attended the concert.
Banton, 46, will celebrate the new deal with Friday’s music video release for his song “Steppa.”
UK treasure hunters jailed for stealing Vikinga-era hoard: Two amateur British treasure-hunters have been imprisoned for stealing a hoard of 1,100-year-old Anglo-Saxon coins and jewelry valued at millions of pounds (dollars).
Experts say the hoard, much of which is still missing, could shed new light on a period when Saxons were battling the Vikings for control of England.
— Associated Press
